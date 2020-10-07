Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and women is still active, leading prosecutors to take steps to prevent lawyers for his incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about it.
Manhattan prosecutors submitted a letter to a judge late Tuesday to delay giving materials from victims cooperating with the government to lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
The 58-year-old Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s and sometimes joined the abuse.
Prosecutors want to delay turning materials from some victims over to the defense until eight weeks before a trial set for July.
A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for Maxwell.
