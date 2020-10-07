Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and women is still active, leading prosecutors to take steps to prevent lawyers for his incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about it.

Manhattan prosecutors submitted a letter to a judge late Tuesday to delay giving materials from victims cooperating with the government to lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s and sometimes joined the abuse.

Prosecutors want to delay turning materials from some victims over to the defense until eight weeks before a trial set for July.

A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for Maxwell.