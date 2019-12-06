Protecting Against Predators: Apps to hide photos

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses which apps are popular to use for kids to hide photos from their parents.



There are numerous apps available on the market that allow the user to store private photos / videos on their smart phones so that others to include parents can’t easily find them.

Many of these apps are free of charge. Some are obvious but many are disguised.

Top 5 apps for iPhone users:

Private photo vault

Spycal

Keepsafe

Pic Lock 2.0

KYMS

Top 5 apps for Android users:

KeepSafe Photo Vault

Lock Mypix Photo Vault

Hide Pictures and Videos

Hide Something

Vault

Parents please be sure to check your child’s phone for these apps and similar ones. That is if they still have a smart phone. Remember non-smart phones are a much safer phone for your child.