Protecting Against Predators: Community Concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses concerns shared across the Abilene community:

We have been flooded with concerns that Abilene has a growing problem with sexual predators who are targeting children.

This is not the case. As we’ve stated before Abilene does not have a worse problem than anywhere else. The reason you are seeing so many arrest for online solicitation of minors and distribution/ poss of child pornography is that the Abilene Police Department started a unit who’s sole purpose is to combat this problem.

The Abilene’s Cyber Crime Unit was formed in July of 2016 with one Sergeant and one Detective. We have since added another detective and are currently looking at different options to increase our manpower which will increase our results. To date we have executed over 80 search warrants and have arrested over 130 offenders.

So please don’t think Abilene has a growing population of these offenders. As with any criminal activity especially one as technical as this, it can go undetected for many years until the proper resources are put in place to combat it.

We actually are part of the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force out of Dallas and work cases all over this region of Texas, not just Abilene.

So be sure to thank the Mayor, City Council and the Chief for making child sex predator investigations a priority in our community.