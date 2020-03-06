Protecting Against Predators: Dangers of Facebook dating

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak gives tips.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss