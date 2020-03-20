Protecting Against Predators: Dangers of Premium Snapchat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak gives tips on the dangers of Premium Snapchat.
