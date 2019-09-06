Protecting Against Predators: Dangers of sexting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – In our new weekly segment “Protecting Against Predators,” sponsored by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sergeant Jason Haak with the Abilene Police Department offers tips on keeping your child safe from sexual predators.

This week’s segment deals with sexting.

More and more minors today have cellphones that are capable of sending nude images of themselves to each other.

This is illegal in the State of Texas.

This law is violated when a minor sends, has another minor send or possesses images of minors engaging in sexual conduct.

Punishments range from class C misdemeanor to a class A misdemeanor. It can even be a felony in some cases.

It is never a good idea to send nude images of yourself to another person. These relationships rarely ever last and it has been proven on multiple occasions that these images are routinely shared with their friends.

On that note it’s important for the friends to know if they possess these images or post these images they too are breaking the law and will be prosecuted.