Protecting Against Predators: Dangers of Snapchat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses the dangers of Snapchat.

Parents ask yourself a question. Do you think it’s a good idea for your child to have an app on their phone that prevents you from seeing the conversations or images being received or sent?

No child should have access to such an app. Apps like this are designed for secrecy. There is even a folder called “My Eyes Only” that requires an additional pass code be entered to view the hidden images. In our experience these folders contain images and videos of the account holder in sexual poses or even sexual activity. This folder has to be created by the account holder and the pass code is set by the account holder.

There are plenty of other popular social media apps that don’t have this level of secrecy on them which gives you, the parent, a little more control over what your child is doing.

My advice to all the parents out there is to prevent your child’s access to Snapchat.