Protecting Against Predators: Hidden photos on iPhone

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses how photos can be hidden on an iPhone.

An earlier segment was about apps that smart phone users can get to hide their images. This week we will focus on a way iPhone users can hide images on their phones without an app.

Here are the steps on how to hide images on an Iphone

1. Select the Photo or Video

2. Use the share icon to bring up the share sheet

3. Scroll through activities until you see the “Hide Photo” or “ Hide Video” options

4. Select Hide photo or video

The pictures and videos will be stored in a Album called “Hidden.” This folder can be found in the Albums tab on your phone.

As always parents, please be vigilant.