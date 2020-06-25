ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators, sponsored by OSI Security, police discuss the dangers of OnlyFans, a content subscription service that is allowing sex predators to underage females who are selling pornographic images and/or videos of themselves.
- Justice Dept. warns that face mask exemption flyers, cards are fake
- Big Country Politics: In depth on APD’s Threshold initiative with Chief Stan Standridge
- New rules mean Texans must quarantine if traveling to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut
- CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
- Protecting Against Predators: OnlyFans