Protecting Against Predators: Secret chat apps

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses which apps are popular to use to conduct chats that can’t be seen by parents.

Some of the top apps in use today are:

  • 1. Signal private Messenger
  • 2. Viber
  • 3. Threema
  • 4. Telegram
  • 5. Kakao talk

There are many more out there that can be used successfully to hide chats.

So parents get educated on these apps and check your child’s phone for them .

