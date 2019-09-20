Protecting Against Predators: Should your child have a smart phone?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak examines whether your child should have a smart phone.

Smart phones are too advanced for minors to be able to handle the responsibility of them. This gives them access to social media apps and the Internet, where many child sex predators are at looking to make contact with your children.

Now, I know you want to have immediate access to your children via cellphone. You want the ability to call and text your child when the need arises or to just check on them. We understand this need, but there are many other options out there on the market today that are non-smart phones. These phones will give you the access to your child that you desire and keep them from having Internet in the palm of their hands.

Here are the top 5 non-smart phones that allow phone calls and texting:

Kyocera DuraXE

ZTE Z432

LG Exalt 2

Nokia 3310 3G

Jethro SC318

Again in today’s times it is best to take the extra precautions to protect your children from the predators.