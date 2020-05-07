Protecting Against Predators: Social media apps aid successful sting investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sergeant Jason Haak discusses the successful sting operation that landed 30 men on child sex charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss