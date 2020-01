ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) - There was a time where live music was sparse in Abilene. Only if you were lucky could you find a live band playing downtown. But local musician Kirk House says in the last couple of years, Abilene has turned into a friendlier music community.

“Just about any night of the week now, you can go somewhere around town and there’s going to be some live music,” he said. “Whether that’s an open mic, or whether it’s one of the new bars that opened or something like that, someone is going to have something live going on now, which wasn’t the case.”