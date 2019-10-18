Protecting Against Predators: The Discord app

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses a common way predators target your children.

Protecting Against Predators was developed to keep parents informed of sites used to target their children and to ways to protect their children. In this segment we will discuss the Discord App which is a new one to us.

Discord is an app designed initially for the video gaming community—that specializes in text, image, video and audio communication between users in a chat.

We recently worked a case from this app where a child was targeted by an adult. This adult sent inappropriate images of himself and went as far as to try to talk the child into having sexual intercourse with him.

As I’ve said before, if there is an app that is popular for children then you will find child sex predators there.

This app is innocent in nature but a predator can talk to your child privately and can send and receive images of your child.

The Discord app is just another app that allows your child to communicate almost anonymously with another person making it hard for you, the parent, to monitor the communications.

As always, please be vigilant and monitor your child’s online activity.