Protecting Against Predators: Using parental controls on your kid’s smart phone

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses parental control features you can use if your child has a smart phone.

Some tips for the parents who opted not to go the “BEST” route and not get their child a non-smart phone:

There are built-in parental control features on some devices. Know the device and turn these features on.

You can do things such as filter and block your child from certain content and sites. You can turn on password protection on all new downloads so they have to come to you to put a new app on their phone.

As a parent, you need to limit your child’s time on these apps and also take the time to monitor their activity.

Parents, please keep in mind that kids will delete and reinstall applications they aren’t allowed to have without your knowledge.

Also, check search history. If search history is clear, it may be a sign that your child is hiding something. Most kids don’t clear their browser history. Most apps require an email, so check that often, too.

A few Parental Control Applications:

Zift Parental Control

Norton Family Premier

Kaspersky Safe Kids

https://www.internetmatters.org/parental-controls/smartphones-and-other-devices/