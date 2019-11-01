Protecting Against Predators: What to do if your child has been targeted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses what to do if you find out your child has been targeted by a sexual predator.

Your first instinct is anger. You wanna lash out at the bad guy, and tell them, “this is the parent, and you’re targeting my child.” That’s the worst thing to do.

The best thing to do is stop all communications, call the police department, and turn the device over to law enforcement so they can begin their investigative procedures at that point.

And that gives you more avenues to investigate, as the bad guy sometimes will take over the chat, as the child.

Another question you might have is “how do I address my child once I’ve found out that this has happened?”

You do want to talk to your child, you do want to lock them down from social media for a while while the investigation is ongoing, but you need to talk to the child about the dangers they’ve gotten themselves into and make sure they understand. You don’t want this to happen again to your child.