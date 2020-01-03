Protecting Against Predators: What to do if your spouse is watching child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak talks about what you should do if your spouse is looking at child pornography.
