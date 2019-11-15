Protecting Against Predators: Kids making friends on apps

In this week’s Protecting Against Predators segment, presented by OSI Security and JM4 Dimensions, Sgt. Jason Haak discusses an app that your child might have that you should be aware of.

Yubo is an app for kids 12 and up to make new friends.

Yubo is described as a social discovery app to make new friends and meet like minded people.

This app allows video chats, direct messaging and a swipe feature that allows you to easily meet new people.

Yubo claims to have over 20 million users already.

Seventeen.com describes Yubo as an app that “a lot of people use as a casual hook up site.”

As we have always said, any app that children use to meet and talk you are sure to find online child sex predators as well.