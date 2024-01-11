ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With freezing temperatures expected in the Big Country this weekend, it’s important to take steps to protect your pipes from bursting and other damage.

According to Bobby Bryant, owner of Bible Hardware, you should be wrapping any pipe in sight.

“Any exposed pipe, if it’s got water in it, it needs to be wrapped,’” Bryant shared. “We have wrap to go around it. We have faucet covers that go up against the house, and faucet covers go out in the yard.”

Bryant also recommends to drain the pipes if needed.

“It’s getting down to about nine degrees; if you can drain them, it would probably be a good idea to drain them,” Bryant said. “And, of course, the people will be telling you to let the facets in the house drip a little bit, keep your water flowing a little bit.”

He added that by following these tips, you can help preserve your home throughout the season.

Spigot covers can be found at any local Hardware store, but they come in variants, so it is best to talk to an associate to find the best fit for your home.