Protesters gather outside City Hall to keep Abilene Police Chief Standridge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Almost 50 people gathered outside city hall to peacefully protest in hopes to keep Stan Standridge as the Chief of the Abilene Police Department.

Pastor Scott Beard says going to the City Council to speak up for Stan Standridge was an eleventh-hour type of effort to see if it’s possible for the Abilene city council to consider rehiring him.

“To wait another two three weeks would be too late, so we felt time is of the essence,” said Beard.

“Stands and outstanding leader, a man of great character, integrity, and according to officers a darn good chief,” said one local man.

“It would be doing them a misjustice to keep Mr. Standridge here,” said another local man.

1-kingdom, a group of pastors and community leaders, organized people from their congregations to stand behind former police chief Stan.

“As a board, we had made a strong decision that we were going to stand behind chief Stan, Stan’s on our board,” said Beard.

Local David Swart doesn’t like the idea of hiring someone else from out of state or out of town.

“Abilene is not Dallas so if we hire the individual from Dallas, he’s probably going to try to do metro-plex policing here,” said Swart.

Although Stan filled a resignation letter, some Abilineans are asking that the council disregards it and reaches out to him.

“I also ask that you reconsider Chief Stan’s resignation,” pleaded one local.

“Throw his name back in the hat, I think he can stand up against these three top finalists and were letting someone go that is better than what we have to choose from,” said local during the public comments.

Out of the dozens of supporters, only two Abilineas did not think he was qualified. Even going as far as saying some APD are fearful of him, however, the pastors in the area disagree.

“I challenge that to find any police who doesn’t have some enemies,” said Beard.