ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Rose Park Senior Activity Center is a place senior citizen’s in Abilene gather for activities. But if you head to the cafeteria, you will see the place is so much more.

The kitchen staff at the center provide over 300 meals a day for seniors. From Monday to Friday, you can find the staff in the early hours of the morning prepping the menu, cooking, and prepping the food.

Lisa Sosa, program supervisor, said the work the kitchen staff does is crucial to the community. Many seniors might not have the access or ability to cook — for some, the lunch they receive at the center is their only big meal of the day.

“It’s a wonderful program and it’s a wonderful environment to be a part of. We have regular seniors that come five days a week and they’re really special to us,” said Sosa.

As of September 12, the kitchen staff has served over 60,000 meals and counting. Seniors who attend call the staff the backbone of the senior center. Julia Trevino, Attendee of over 20 years, said the cafeteria is a great place to go to seek companionship.

“People who aren’t coming, they’re missing out, they’re missing out. Come have a lunch, talk to people, do some exercise, they have exercise equipment here,” said Trevino.

The kitchen staff said what motivates them to keep going is the relationships they built over the years with seniors.