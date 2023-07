ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene would like to notify the community that some of the receptacles from the Buffalo Gap Road Neighborhood Recycling Center have been relocated to Southwest Drive.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

The receptacles were moved to Southwest Drive as Buffalo Gap is difficult to access at this time. The Buffalo Gap center will remain open with fewer receptacles.

Visit Abilene’s website for all recycling locations.