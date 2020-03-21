1  of  41
Closings and Delays
Public drive-thru Coronavirus testing to begin in Dallas with strict Criteria

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drive-through testing will begin at the American Airlines Center Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 a.m. and will operate daily until 8:00 p.m.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St. at Ellis Davis Field in South Dallas., will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 22.

Criteria for testing sites is as followed:

• Must be 65+ years-old; or
• Must be a first responder; or
• Must be a healthcare worker; or
• Must be a DART driver; AND
• Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

Click HERE to see full article.

Anyone not meeting the criteria above will not be tested.

