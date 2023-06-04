ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. United States Army Veteran Private First Class (PFC) Donald Lynn Barefield will be laid to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery (7457 West Lake Road) at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

PFC Barefield was born on March 1, 1948, and served from November 1970 to March 1972. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

With no known next of kin, the Texas Veterans Land Board has invited the public to attend his burial to ensure he is not buried alone. Barefield will be laid to rest with military honors.