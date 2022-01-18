Pugh brings wealth of experience, will coach ACU’s O-Line

ABILENE, Texas – The Abilene Christian football program and head coach Keith Patterson have announced the addition of Ryan Pugh to the staff as offensive line coach. Pugh brings nearly a decade of experience at the FBS level and spent the last season at Southern University, where he produced five All-Conference linemen.

In his lone season at Southern, the Jaguars led the SWAC with 197.8 rushing yards per game and third down conversion percentage (41.4%). Southern set a new conference single-game record for rushing yards with 267 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last October, and Ja’Tyre Carter was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity Coach Patterson and ACU have given me to be part of such a great staff and program, and my family and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Abilene community,” Pugh said. “I am excited to meet the players and begin working toward fulfilling the vision Coach Patterson has for the Wildcats. I cannot wait to get started in the Big Country.”

Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Pugh spent two seasons at Troy, where he was a 2019 Broyles Award nominee and his offensive line was recognized by Pro Football Focus as the top-graded pass blocking FBS program in the nation. Troy went over 500 total yards a program-best six times in 2019, while Pugh coached eight players to Sun Belt All-Conference honors.

“I am so excited to welcome Ryan to our staff,” Patterson said. “He is one of the most respected young offensive line coaches in college football, and he will be a great addition to the ACU family.”

As the offensive line coach at BYU in 2018, Pugh coached two Freshman All-Americans in James Empey and Brady Christensen, as well as All-Independent First Teamer Austin Hoyt. The Cougars also found the end zone 27 times on the ground, an increase of 15 from the previous season.

Prior to moving to Provo, Pugh served as offensive line coach at UTSA for two seasons, where he coached the Roadrunners in the first bowl game in program history in 2016. UTSA turned in the highest-ranked signing class in Conference USA history in 2017, and the ‘Runners allowed 40% less sacks in 2017 than 2015.

Pugh’s stops also include LSU, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech, and he has coached a dozen offensive lineman who have gone on to play in the National Football League. As a student-athlete at Auburn University, Pugh was a four-time Academic All-SEC player and a member of the Tigers’ National Champion team in 2011. A native of Hoover, Ala., Pugh graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s in Building Science in 2012. Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are on sale at ACUSports.com/Tickets. Stay tuned to ACUSports.com and ACU Football social media for more staff updates.