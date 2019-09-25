Pumpkin Man of Abilene carving out smiles around Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – They call him The Pumpkin Man of Abilene, and his specialty? Well, you can probably guess.

“We’ve got Jack-O-Lanterns, we’ve got Crystal Stars, Fairy Tales, [and] Cinderellas that are orange,” said The Pumpkin Man, Ross Bennett.

Each year Bennett ships in more than 40 bins of pumpkins from his hometown of Floydada, Texas, also known as the Pumpkin Capital of America.

“I started bringing pumpkins just to college and I started with back end of my truck, filling that up,” said Bennett. “Now I bring a semi-load to Abilene.”

Bennett helps host what he calls “Pumpkin Parties” bringing the pumpkin patch to residents’ front doors. Our first stop on this trip, Molly Moser’s driveway.

“Whenever he gets the first load in, I want to be one of the first parties,” said Moser. “I love community and it just brings happiness and joy to everyone.”

“Growing up around pumpkins, I never really thought it was that big of a deal because I was so used to them. But when I see some of these little kids, and I just give them like a little mini pumpkin and it makes their day, it really makes me feel good,” said Bennett.

While Easter has the bunny and Christmas has Santa Claus, Halloween has The Pumpkin Man.

More information on these Pumpkin Parties can be found here.