ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police report from the Abilene Police Department reveals that 32-year-old Roberto Urias was at an Abilene motel when he was arrested by Abilene police after a pursuit last week.
On February 3, Urias fled from police in a pursuit that lead through Tye, Merkel and Abilene at speeds over 110 mph. He was wanted by both Tye PD and U.S. Marshals and is a known member of a criminal gang, according to a previous report from Tye Police.
On February 9, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Abilene Police Department’s Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team arrested Urias at a motel on East Overland Trail in Abilene.
He was transported to the Taylor County Jail and is charged with First Degree Felony Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant warrant and a Third Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. He has a total of $1,007,500 in bonds and a federal hold that will hold him behind bars without bond.
44-year-old Juanita Rentschler was with Urias at the time of the arrest and was charged with a Third Degree Felony for hindering apprehension. She has a bond of $7,500 bond and both Rentschler and Urias remain at the Taylor County Jail at this time.