ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police report from the Abilene Police Department reveals that 32-year-old Roberto Urias was at an Abilene motel when he was arrested by Abilene police after a pursuit last week.

On February 3, Urias fled from police in a pursuit that lead through Tye, Merkel and Abilene at speeds over 110 mph. He was wanted by both Tye PD and U.S. Marshals and is a known member of a criminal gang, according to a previous report from Tye Police.

On February 9, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Abilene Police Department’s Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team arrested Urias at a motel on East Overland Trail in Abilene.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

He was transported to the Taylor County Jail and is charged with First Degree Felony Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant warrant and a Third Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. He has a total of $1,007,500 in bonds and a federal hold that will hold him behind bars without bond.

44-year-old Juanita Rentschler was with Urias at the time of the arrest and was charged with a Third Degree Felony for hindering apprehension. She has a bond of $7,500 bond and both Rentschler and Urias remain at the Taylor County Jail at this time.