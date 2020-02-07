Q&A offers insight for potential foster parents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Questions received answers as potential foster parents learned all they could from local child-placing agencies during a unique session at New Hope Church Thursday night.

The first-of-its-kind Q&A was organized by 2InGage which connects foster children to child placing agencies.

“Hopefully we’ll make the public aware of that need and hopefully find more families that will help serve,” said Randy Neff, director of community engagement with 2InGage.

The meeting featured a panel of experts made of local agencies, foster parents and former foster children – all offering unique perspective to the curious attendees that could become role models to hundreds of children in the Big Country.

“There are more than 500 in foster care in Taylor county and unfortunately we have not near enough families to keep those children here in the community,” said Neff.

One woman who is already heeding the call to foster is Nikki Nolen who attended a similar meeting several years ago.

“And I was like ‘why am I here’?,” said Nolen while answering a question on the panel.

Since that first meeting Nolen has hosted several children and is currently in the process of adopting her 12-year-old foster daughter.

“I didn’t know how the journey would look but I did expect it to be this fulfilling,” said Nolen.

Nolen encourages other families to follow a similar path, a message that’s being noticed by people like Brandi White who attended the evening session.

“I’m interested in either adopting or opening my own group home,” said White.

White says she came to the meeting to learn from current foster parents and to connect with an agency she’s already been looking into.

“New Horizons, I’ve already looked them up. They’re the best,” said White.

White says her next step is to become a certified foster mom, making her a possible agent of change for a deserving child.

“It gives us the opportunity to change their lives and to break generational cycles of maybe their kids going into foster care,” White said. “And y’know give them a better future.”

To connect with 2InGage visit WeNeedMoreFosterParents.com