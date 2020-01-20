Quilts of Valor Foundation awards Abilene veteran

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Quilt of Valor Foundation awards specially made quilts to veterans to thank them for their service in the U.S. military. The latest recipient is Abilene’s own Sargent Joe Mirelez.

Quilts of Valor travels around the country creating memorable moments for veterans and their families in their own unique way.

“If you get notified like I did, I mean, be all-in for it because you deserve it,” said Joe Mirelez

Since its inception in 2003, Quilts of Valor has given quilts to almost three-hundred-thousand-veterans.

“To have the foundation make a blanket like that for him is just simply breathtaking,” said Silvia Mirelez, Sargent Joe Mirelez’s wife.

While veterans are serving abroad, it’s encouraging for them to know there’s support for both them and their loved ones.

“These guys look for the support of the community. You look for the support of the spouses. You look for the support that the community has for your spouses when they’re deployed,” said Mrs. Mirelez.

Small acts of kindness have the power to provide everlasting memories.

“I’m just grateful that I got selected for it and that I got it awarded, and it’s just an experience that I’ll never forget,” said Sargent Joe Mirelez.

Sargent Mirelez served in the military for 27-years, and today’s Quilt of Valor Ceremony is one of the many ways we can show support to those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we hold dear.