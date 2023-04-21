AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every spring, polychromatic flowers pop up along Texas roads making our commutes just a little more pleasant.

While some Texas wildflower’s peak has already passed, others are still thriving. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin said people can expect to see many well-known Texas wildflowers from March through May.

There are over 5,000 species of wildflowers growing throughout the Lone Star State. Take the quiz below to see if you can accurately name eight of them.

