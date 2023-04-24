ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) and Abilene Animal Outreach is warning some West Abilene residents to be cautious after finding a skunk which tested positive for rabies.

In a press release, police said a skunk was found in the 6600 block of Autumn Sage Lane, off US 277 South. That skunk tested positive for rabies Friday, April 21.

Officials wanted to remind the public that rabies is a deadly virus spread through the saliva of infected animals. An infection can be treated through a series of shots.

Anyone potentially infected with rabies should seek immediate medical attention.

Signs of rabies include nocturnal animals being active during the daytime, approaching other animals or humans, difficulties moving, and making unusual sounds.

To report a potentially rabid animal, call Abilene Animal Outreach at (325) 673-8331.