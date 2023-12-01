EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland Animal Control captured a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

Animal control captured a raccoon on Wednesday, November 29 in the 800 block of Oakhollow Road. According to the Eastland Police Department, the raccoon was displaying unusual behavior. The animal was tested for rabies, and the results came back positive.

Eastland Animal Control urges the public to be watchful, especially in the Oakhollow neighborhood. If you observe any unusual behavior from a domestic or wild animal, please contact Eastland Animal Control immediately.