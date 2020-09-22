Rain chances come to a close

We have a continuing chance of showers through the early part of the day before the precipitation clears out later this afternoon. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will continue with that 30% chance of rain early then giving way to clearing skies. The afternoon high will be around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. For your Tuesday evening, we will expect clearing skies and an overnight low dropping down to about 59 degrees. The wind will continue to be a near non factor from the northeast at about 5 mph.