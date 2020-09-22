Rain chances come to a close

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The popular History Channel antique hunting show is currently looking for private collections of antique cars, bikes, décor, and any other interesting pieces of Americana to feature on their show and possibly buy.

In a press release put out last week the casting associates at CineFlix stated that the Picker duo of Mike Wolfe and Frank fritz would be headed through Texas this coming November. And they are looking for leads that will decide where they film.