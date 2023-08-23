ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It has been pretty active across the Lone Star State the past several days; between the Hill Top Fire which started last Friday, to Tropical Storm Herald moving through South Texas Tuesday, and of course triple digits statewide. The good news is rain is in our forecast!

We will have a few quiet days to end the week. Temperatures through the weekend will remain unbearably hot with highs from 103°-106° due to an upper-level ridge moving into the Great Plains region over the next few days. A heat advisory is already in place from at noon until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Something to look forward to is the increase in rain chances beginning Saturday afternoon. The upper-level ridge will shift towards the southwest over towards California through the weekend into early next week.

That will allow the possibility of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through early next week. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Monday as a weak cold front moves through the Big Country.

Above is the forecasted surface analysis for 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, August 28. This model has the front approaching the area from the north. The red outlined regions indicated areas with chances of thunderstorm activity, which is generally along that weak frontal system.

Generally, rain chances are low about 20-30% through the weekend. Monday, chances increase to about 40-50% due to the forces/ lifting from the front. There is also chance for some lingering showers behind the front on Tuesday, possibly Wednesday.

Temperatures behind the front will drop slightly into the mid to upper 90s which will bring a brief relief to the area for the first half of next week. Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to creep back into the triple digits for the latter half of the week.