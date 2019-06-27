Rain is double-edged sword for vineyards

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country has seen a lot of rain this year and for most of the agriculture industry that’s a good thing, but for grape growers its been a double edged sword.

Spring showers have led to full vines.

“This is by far the most fruitful year,” Trail Ends Vineyards Owner Vince Viola said.

Unfortunately for vineyards, rain isn’t always a good thing.

“Because its been so wet there have been some areas that have developed some early fungal diseases,” Viola said.

With more grapes comes more work.

“Twice as much work this year to come in and strip all the leaves out, thin the canopy take out excess shoots because of the rain that we had,” Viola said.

They have the added task of inspecting the plants for those fungal diseases and remedy the problem.

“You spray on weekly intervals, every seven to ten days, alternate products,” Viola said.

Once it moves from the leaves to the grapes it can be detrimental.

“it can alter the flavor. The winemakers wont appreciate it,” Viola said.

Despite the problems the rain brings it’s hard to wish it away.

“I’d prefer the rain in the fall like we had last year, a little bit in the spring and very little in the summer but that’s just mother nature,” Viola said.

To help with the work load, Trails End is hosting a workday on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to noon. It’s volunteer based but after the work is complete anyone who came out and helped will be rewarded with a homecooked pasta meal and wine tasting. The vineyard is located on Trails End Road off Farm Road 707.