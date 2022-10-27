ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds.

KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming days.

For Thursday, you might expect to see lots of clouds and winds from the south at 15-20 miles per hour, gusting up to 30. The afternoon high will be about 81 degrees.

As for the night, there is a 40% chance of showers with a low at around 53 degrees. Winds should be coming from the west northwest at 10-20 miles per hour.

For parts of West Texas, forecasters predict a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. These possible storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts into the overnight hours.

