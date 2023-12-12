ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you have been wishing for some rainy days, your wish is about to come true. Many of us in the Big Country will wake up Wednesday morning to the sights and sounds of rain.

Wednesday will be the start to a 3-day run of showers, and possibly thunderstorms by Thursday night into Friday. We haven’t seen a 3-day run of rainy days in almost two months- since October 23-25.

Rainfall amounts should remain generally light across the Big Country. New rainfall amounts are forecasted to be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch for Wednesday.

The two main forecast models GFS and ECMWF are in good agreement on the track of a strong low-pressure system moving into the southern Plains, but they have slightly different locations of best lifting.

Lifting is the forced uplifting of air from various atmospheric processes, such as weather fronts and cyclones like low pressure systems. This is important because wherever the location is for the best lifting will have the best potential to see the most activity.

Despite the models’ differences, both the GFS and ECMWF are still showing over two inches of rainfall across much of the area by Friday. As high-resolution models continue to update, we will get a better idea of where exactly the heaviest rainfall will occur.

The Weather Prediction Center also has two to three inches of rain forecasted for Wednesday through Friday across much of our area, with the highest amounts to visit the Big Country (Abilene) and Concho Valley (San Angelo) areas.

You may be wondering when all this rain will be here, and that answer is simple. As of Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest rain was forecasted to come in on Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The Area Forecast Discussion issued by the NWS Office in San Angelo explains how the potential for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will continue through Thursday night due to weak elevated instability, mainly south of I-20.

No severe potential is forecasted as of Tuesday. The “Day 3 Severe Thunderstorm Outlook” only shows general thunderstorms for West Texas and New Mexico:

Latest rainfall amounts show between one and two inches of rain Thursday night. These rainfall amounts for the event alone would be much greater than the monthly rainfall amounts for December (1.26 for KABI).

If we do receive that much rain this Thursday, that would be an all-time record for most precipitation on December 14th. The record is currently 0.83 inches, set back in 1967.

There is still a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Thursday into Friday. That is when we can see flooding conditions become an issue across the Big Country.

For Friday, we can still see rainfall amounts up to at least a half an inch to three quarters of an inch (0.50-0.75″). Rain chances will finally begin to wind down Friday evening.

Get your rain jackets, boots, umbrellas, ponchos, and any other rain gear ready because you won’t be a happy camper otherwise.