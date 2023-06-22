RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The EMS program at Ranger College is the recipient of a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. This grant will go toward new state-of-the-art EMS training equipment.

The Jobs & Education for Texans (JET) Grant Program funds equipment for training and education courses around the state of Texas. The funds at Ranger College have been used to purchase a Mobile Ambulance Simulator, new high-fidelity training manikins and other equipment to train EMS students.

Ranger College EMS Program Coordinator J.D. Gambino said, “Ranger College aims to meet this demand and provide highly trained EMTs to enter the workforce. This grant has given us a major boost to be able to do so.”

Courtesy of Ranger College

This equipment is used to give students real-world emergency scenarios and show students what they may face when in the workforce. As Texas experiences a shortage of EMS professionals, Ranger College hopes to offer more advanced training in the future.

Dr. Sandra Lee, the Dean of Allied Health, states, “This equipment takes our EMS program to the next level. I am particularly excited about the opportunities to develop scenarios and applications for all our allied health programs and help students learn to work with each other across disciplines”

The Ranger College EMS program offers a 20-week hybrid program consisting of online coursework and in-person classes at the Earth Center in Stephenville, TX.