Ranger College planning to utilize hybrid system for fall semester

RANGER, Texas (Press Release) – If Ranger College President Dr. William J. Campion had his preference, the debate as to whether college classes would be held in the traditional face-to-face method or virtually would be moot. In normal circumstances, students learn better in a face-to-face setting.

However, 2020 can be described in many ways. But normal isn’t one of them.

While making plans to hold face-to-face classes on each of its three campuses when college classes begin on Aug. 24, Campion and the Ranger College Board of Regents continue to battle the questions – even with less than three weeks left until the start of the Fall semester.

“The big question at the top of everyone’s list is zoom or face-to-face?” Campion wrote to the members of the RC faculty on Monday while announcing that registration for the upcoming term is underway. “Now that summer hours are over and we are, we can focus on the items at hand.”

Currently, Ranger College is planning to roll out a hybrid educational platform for the 2020-21 year, using both virtual and face-to-face instructional methods to help protect student health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, almost 4.8 million Americans have contracted the highly contagious flu-like virus with almost 159,000 people having died.

RC Vice President of Instruction Dayna Prochaska said the student’s well-being was paramount, and that it was the main decision for the college to try and add virtual instruction.

“Ranger College is committed to keeping our students and faculty safe and will continually be adjusting plans as needed,” she said. “We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.”

As on Monday, Campion said classes will resume on Aug. 24 with students on the main campus, as well as those attending the Brown County and Erath County campuses, would be utilizing hybrid classes to maximize social distancing among students and faculty. Under the hybrid plan, classes will be divided with half of the class taking classes virtual one day and the other attending face-to-face instruction. The following class date, the two halves of the class would switch their method of receiving instruction.

Campion admitted that the college’s Board of Regents has been contemplating starting the Fall semester with most of the classes being delivered virtually, and that a decision on that could be coming in a matter of days.

“At this stage of the game, some wise council has suggested that we zoom or begin online for lecture courses from the first day of the semester,” he said. “I think it is something we, as a college, have to take into consideration. Above all, we want to do what is best for our students.”

Should the college decide to join a growing list of higher education institutions going virtual due to the pandemic, Campion said some classes would still be held in a face-to-face format, including those for welding, machining, nursing, cosmetology, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Those classes, he said, required face-to-face instruction to ensure the health and well-being of the public.

Athletically speaking, the Fall semester will be a quiet time at Ranger College. The NJCAA voted to push back the start of most seasons until the Spring semester. The only sport at Ranger that will be held in the fall will be cross country.

The nationally-ranked RC men’s and women’s cross country athletes are scheduled to report on Aug. 17, one week prior to the start of classes.

Upcoming Dates for Ranger College

(Dates are tentative due to the ongoing pandemic.)

August 17-19- Professional Development (Attendance mandatory for all employees)

August 24 – Fall Classes begin

September 7 – Labor Day

October 17 – Day of Champions

October 18 – PTK Induction at 3:00 p.m. (Sunday)

November 6 – Faculty Meeting/PD

November 23-27 – Thanksgiving Holiday

November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

December 1- 3 – Final Exams for Fall Semester

December 4 @ 6 p.m. – Fall Graduation

December 7 – Minimester Begins

December 8 – Grades Fall Grades Due

December 10 – Board Christmas Party @ 6:00 pm

December 17 @ 5 p.m. – College closes for Christmas break

January 6 – College Reopens

January 12 – Minimester Finals

January 13 – Minimester Grades Due

January 18 – MLK Holiday

January 19 – Spring Semester Classes begin