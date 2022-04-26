RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Ranger Independent School District (ISD) has proposed three bonds collectively worth $5 million to improve damages to their campus, renovations to their football field and provide housing for teachers.

Superintendent Kevin Shipley was hired a year ago by Ranger ISD. Arriving to a campus damaged by a severe hail storm early in the year, Shipley said two-inch hail pelted the roof of the Ranger school building, leaving holes in the ceiling and the hallways flooded by heavy rains.

After insurance helped pay for most of the rebuilding, Shipley said some things were unable to be repaired through their insurance.

“There were some things that weren’t fixed,” Shipley explained. “Air conditioning units, parking lot, an old gym in the elementary school and the ag building… We’ve kind of outgrown it.”

As the school’s problems were being fixed, Shipley dealt with an issue of his own. He was unable to find housing for his first eight months as Superintendent. Living in an RV until a house became available, Shipley said finding affordable housing for new hires was a glaring issue which needed to be addressed.

“We’ve actually had teachers come in, take a job- come in, drive through… And couldn’t find a house, and leave because they couldn’t find a place to live,” Shipley said. “We need to be able to attract teachers and that’s one of the reasons its so high on our minds.”

With the physical issues of the campus and football field, plus the lack of housing for teachers, that led the school board to propose three bonds addressing each issue.

Proposition “A” includes replacing 42 HVAC units on the school’s roof, repaving the parking lot, adding classroom furniture, replacing three trip buses, upgrading storage, improving the elementary school gym and adding a new agriculture barn. The total for proposition “A” is $2.75 million.

Proposition “B” involves replacing the football field locker rooms and concession stands, sandblasting and repainting the stadium, as well as replacing the sprinkler system and adding new grass. Proposition “B” is worth $1.65 million.

Proposition “C” focuses solely on building housing units for the school district’s new hires, totaling $600 thousand.

For the bond elections, Shipley said each of the school’s propositions will be voted on separately by the community, rather than as a whole.

If all three are passed by vote, Ranger will see an increase in property taxes.

For example, the average Ranger ISD home is worth $34,000. Homeowners could expect to see, roughly, a $56 property tax increase per year.

Ranger ISD: Bond information slide

Ranger residents 65 and older, as well as those with disabilities, would have a tax freeze on their homes and should not expect a tax-increase, should the bonds pass.

Find a full list of information and PowerPoint presentations on the proposed bonds on the Ranger ISD website or by clicking here.

Early voting for Ranger will be available through Friday, May 3 from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at the Ranger Community Center.

Election day is on May 7 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., also at the Ranger Community Center.