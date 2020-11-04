Ranger PD looking for man wanted for terroristic threats against police officers and families

RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Ranger Police Department is asking the community for assistance. They are looking for a man accused of making terroristic threats against police officers and their families.

Edward Scott Allen, 35, is wanted on two counts of Terroristic Threat after recently posting threats against police officers and their families on his Facebook page.

“Let it be known that we at Ranger PD take threats against our officers and families seriously and will not tolerate it,” said the police department. “We encourage Edward Allen to turn himself in.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to call Ranger Police Department at 254-647-3232 or Eastland County Crime Stoppers at 254-629-8477 or 800-300-3847.

You can even submit your anonymous tip online at http://www.eastlandcrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=457 Tips through Crime Stoppers that result in an indictment or arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

