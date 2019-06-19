Rangers to retire uniform number of Michael Young

Former Texas Rangers player Michael Young responds to questions during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The Rangers announced Tuesday that the team will retire Young’s jersey number during a ceremony scheduled for Aug. 31, before a game against the Seattle Mariners (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

Young becomes fifth Ranger to have number retired

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers announced today that the club will retire the uniform number 10 of infielder Michael Young prior to the game on Saturday, August 31 against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The on-field ceremony will begin at 6:40 p.m. with the first pitch of the Rangers-Mariners game moved from 7:05 to 7:35 p.m.

Young will become the fifth Ranger to have his uniform number retired by the club, joining Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan’s #34 in 1996, former manager Johnny Oates’ #26 in 2005, Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez’ #7 in 2017, and third baseman Adrian Beltre’s #29 earlier this month. In addition, Major League Baseball retired the number 42 worn by Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, the first African-American player in the major leagues, in 1997.

“Michael Young is certainly very deserving of this honor,” said team Co-Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis. “His contributions to the Texas Rangers franchise have been extraordinary. On the field, Michael was one of the top hitters in the American League for over a decade and served in a strong leadership role. Off the field, his contributions in the community have had a huge impact in so many ways. We are very proud to make this announcement today.”

The 42-year-old Young, who re-joined the Rangers as Special Assistant to the General Manager in November 2014, retired in January 2014 after an outstanding 13-year major league career. Acquired by Texas from the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2000, Young played in a team record 1,823 games from 2000-12. He captured Rangers Player of the Year honors five times, matching Juan Gonzalez for the most in team history and was selected to the A.L. All-Star team at three different positions. Young batted .300 or better a club record seven times including six seasons with at least 200 hits. He won the A.L. batting title in 2005 and was the MVP of the 2006 All-Star Game at San Diego. Young is the only player in All-Star Game history with two game-winning hits in his team’s final at bat (2006 and 2008).

He is the Washington/Texas’ all-time leader in games, hits (2230), runs (1085), doubles (415), triples (55), total bases (3286), at bats (7399), and multi-hit games (651) and ranks third in RBI (984) and extra base hits (647) while batting .301 with 177 homers. Young was a starter at all four infield positions in his Rangers career, earning a Gold Glove at shortstop in 2008. Overall, Young batted .300 with 185 homers and 1030 RBI in 1970 games with the Rangers (2000-2012), Phillies (2013), and Dodgers (2013).

Young’s work in the community earned him two Major League Baseball Players Association Marvin Miller Man of the Year Awards (2008 and 2011) and the Rangers 2010 Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award.

Tickets for the Saturday, August 31 game and all 2019 Texas Rangers home games can be purchased at http://texasrangers.com, by calling 972RANGERS, or at the Globe Life Park in Arlington first base box office.