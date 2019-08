RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rattlesnake was found in Ranger Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Ranger Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched just before 10 p.m. on reports of a snake in the Dollar General.

When crews arrived, they found a rattlesnake under the Redbox movie rental kiosk outside the store, the post states.

The snake was reportedly captured and given to Rangers Reptile Rescue and Relocation.