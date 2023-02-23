SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater’s 65th annual World’s Largest Rattle Snake Roundup is making its way back to town. Here’s a list of wheres, whens and how much:
Thursday, March 9
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive
Rattlesnake Parade
Starting at 4:30 p.m.
Carnival
5:00 to 10:00 p.m.
All day pass – $35.00
Weekend pass – $100.00, Thursday only
Tickets – $1.00 each
Miss Snake Charmer Pageant
Starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium – 201 East 4th Street
Adults – $10.00
Students – $5.00
Friday, March 10
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive
Coliseum doors open to public
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Adults – $10.00
Military – $5.00
Kids (5-12) – $5.00
Kids (0-4) – Free
Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Adults – $5.00
Children 12 & younger free with parent
Guided Hunt
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Carnival
2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
All day pass – $35.00
Tickets – $1.00 each
Saturday, March 11
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive
Coliseum doors open to public
8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Adults – $10.00
Military – $5.00
Kids (5-12) – $5.00
Kids (0-4) – Free
Cookoff
Beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Adults – $5.00
Children 12 & younger free with parent
Carnival
10:00 a.m. to midnight
All day pass – $35.00
Tickets – $1.00 each
Guided Hunt
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Cookoff Awards
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Dance
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Jaycee Barn – 307 West 4th Street
Sunday, March 12
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive
Coliseum doors open to public
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Adults – $10.00
Military – $5.00
Kids (5-12) – $5.00
Kids (0-4) – Free
Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Adults – $5.00
Children 12 & younger free with parent
Guided Hunt
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Carnival
10:00 a.m. to midnight
All day pass – $35.00
Tickets – $1.00 each
Snake eating contest
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Beard contest
Beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Most pounds of snakes
Beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Longest snake
Beginning at 3:30 p.m.