SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater’s 65th annual World’s Largest Rattle Snake Roundup is making its way back to town. Here’s a list of wheres, whens and how much:

Thursday, March 9

Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Rattlesnake Parade

Starting at 4:30 p.m.

Carnival

5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

All day pass – $35.00

Weekend pass – $100.00, Thursday only

Tickets – $1.00 each

Miss Snake Charmer Pageant

Starting at 7:00 p.m.

Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium – 201 East 4th Street

Adults – $10.00

Students – $5.00

Friday, March 10

Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Coliseum doors open to public

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adults – $10.00

Military – $5.00

Kids (5-12) – $5.00

Kids (0-4) – Free

Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adults – $5.00

Children 12 & younger free with parent

Guided Hunt

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Carnival

2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

All day pass – $35.00

Tickets – $1.00 each

Saturday, March 11

Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Coliseum doors open to public

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adults – $10.00

Military – $5.00

Kids (5-12) – $5.00

Kids (0-4) – Free

Cookoff

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adults – $5.00

Children 12 & younger free with parent

Carnival

10:00 a.m. to midnight

All day pass – $35.00

Tickets – $1.00 each

Guided Hunt

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Cookoff Awards

Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Dance

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Jaycee Barn – 307 West 4th Street

Sunday, March 12

Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Coliseum doors open to public

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adults – $10.00

Military – $5.00

Kids (5-12) – $5.00

Kids (0-4) – Free

Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Adults – $5.00

Children 12 & younger free with parent

Guided Hunt

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Carnival

10:00 a.m. to midnight

All day pass – $35.00

Tickets – $1.00 each

Snake eating contest

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Beard contest

Beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Most pounds of snakes

Beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Longest snake

Beginning at 3:30 p.m.