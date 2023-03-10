NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rattlesnake Roundup 2023 is already underway!
The event will be taking place at the Nolan County Coliseum March 10-12. Check out the full schedule of events below:
Friday March 10, 2023
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
9:00 am-6:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – Guided Hunt
2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
Saturday March 11, 2023
8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)
9:00 am-6:00 pmThe The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
10:00 am – Guided Hunts
5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards
7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th
Sunday March 12, 2023
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
9:00 am-4:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – Guided Hunts
12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
2:00 pm Snake eating contest
2:30 pm Beard contest
3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes
3:30 pm Longest snake