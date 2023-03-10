NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rattlesnake Roundup 2023 is already underway!

The event will be taking place at the Nolan County Coliseum March 10-12. Check out the full schedule of events below:

Friday March 10, 2023

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-6:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunt

2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

Saturday March 11, 2023

8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)

9:00 am-6:00 pmThe The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards

7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th