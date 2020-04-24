Re-Open Abilene: Mayor spearheads committee of local businesses and healthcare, hopes to reignite economy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams is spearheading a committee of business owners and healthcare professionals who will work to reopen Abilene, reigniting the local economy.

The committee – ranging from national and local restaurants and retailers, to gyms, hair stylists and other personal services, medical facilities, churches, and daycare providers – will be represented by one business owner or professional from each category.

Hendrick Medical Center CEO Brad Holland and Mayor-Pro Tem/City Council Member Weldon Hurt will help Mayor Williams facilitate discussions between the panel members and will serve as co-chairs throughout the ‘Re-Open Abilene’ endeavor.

“No doubt, there will be tension in this group, just as there is tension in our community. But the hope is that through dialogue, Abilene can create a plan that is appropriate for our community,” Mayor Williams explains.

A series of informal group discussions will take place beginning next week, administered by City Manager Robert Hanna.

There will also be separate meetings for medical professionals, though they are invited to participate in all of the group meetings.

Each meeting will be available for public viewing so, “the community will be able to hear and see what is being discussed. While the groups will not take live questions, there will be opportunities to submit ideas, concerns, and comments,” Mayor Williams reveals.

Every plan made to Re-Open Abilene will be subject to the rules and regulations outlined by Governor Greg Abbott and the federal government.

The following graphic shows each member of Mayor Williams’ Re-Open Abilene Committee:

