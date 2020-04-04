Realtors finding creative ways to sell homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Local realtors say now is a good time to buy a home, despite concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

“People are still buying and people are still selling. They’re just relying on us a lot more,” says Kristen Dressen-Kyker.

Dressen-Kyker is a real estate agent in Abilene.

“People questioned why this was considered essential and it’s essential number one, because of what it does for the economy and because people have to have a place to live,” says Dressen-Kyker.

Selling homes creates more jobs and generates more money.

“For every two homes sold, a job is created and for every house sold $58,000 goes back into the local economy,” says Dressen-Kyker.

Most listing are now offering virtual tours.

“I strongly encourage people after they see the virtual tour and fall in love, because it is like walking through the house but, I want them to see it in person no matter what,” says Hatti Puckett, a buyers specialist.

Puckett says they are taking extra precautions when showing a clients home.

“I’m wiping down everything when im touching it and making sure it gets closed correctly,” says Puckett.

Realtors also since open house showings have been canceled they are doing live showings online.