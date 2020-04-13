Recap of this week’s Abilene COVID-19 coverage

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- “It is working and having a very positive effect, but we can do better. One thing that’s problematic, is we have too many of our neighbors that are not following guidelines,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

In an effort to slow down the spread of covid-19, the city of Abilene remains under a limited shelter-in-place. There have been cancellations and postponements of many public events, including pushing back upcoming elections.

“Holding elections would put people at danger, because it puts them in a small confined place which would be a polling station,” said Judge Downing Bolls.

City officials continue to drive home the message, people should stay home, but if they do go out, they need to think about more than just themselves.

“I have to approach things from a public health stand point, and I’m just gonna say that if you have to go out and you have to conduct business, that your responsibility is to do everything you can to protect yourself and your family,” said Director of Health Services Annette Lerma.

During these tough times being confined to their homes might not be the safest place for victims of abuse.

“Although home is a safe place for most people right now and where they want to be, that’s not true all the time for survivors or people in domestic violence situations or child abuse, child sexual abuse,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Clinical Director Monica Reid.

The Regional Victim Crisis Center is video chatting, making phone calls, and even posting creative informational videos on social media to inform, inspire, and make sure everyone knows, they’re still here to help victims in need.

“A lot more innovative things are happening because of necessity. So that’s cool. I think that’s a neat things that’s gonna give us more ideas, more resources, more ways to reach people, more ways for them to reach our services,” said Reid.

The Coronavirus derailed everyone’s plans for Easter weekend, but one Abilene family created the Seek and Find scavenger hunt to entertain the entire community. Families were able to travel around the city solve riddles, participate in fun activities, and learn about the holiday, without leaving the safety of their cars.

“Churches aren’t open, and so i just started thinking, what can we do that is fun, that still kinda shares the Easter story, and still involves our community, but can also be a way we can still follow the social distancing guidelines and be safe,” said Abilene resident Taryn Smith.

You can find these stories and more right here on BigCountryHomepage.com.