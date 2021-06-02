Recent floods affecting foundations of Abilene homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people may think there isn’t much to worry about during a flood if no water gets inside the house, but the rain doesn’t need to be on the floor to cause damage.

Mark Anthony Moreno has been in the commercial and home foundation industry for the last 18 years.

“What we do here is very important and it is a rough job. It really is, it’s not a job for everybody to do,” says Moreno.

Seeing floods cause foundations to shift is nothing new to him.

“I can’t win with mother nature, but bear with me, I will. I’ll get you taken care of. You know that’s my goal, get it done right the first time,” Moreno says.

Will Powell, manager of WestTech Foundation repairs says this is something the City of Abilene generally goes through.

“The infrastructure here is not set up for the amount of moisture that we get. The streets are flooding, and it’s just not set up for that kind of rain,” Powell says. “No one expects West Texas to have that kind of moisture or precipitation.”

The changing of the moisture content causes the volatile soils to expand, and then when the moisture dissipates, it goes back to its natural set.

“When you buy your home, no one gives you a book on how to maintain your foundation, so you go in blind and not know these things,” says Powell.

With all the recent heavy rainfall, many people say they are noticing more foundation cracks in their homes.

“The up and down movement is what causes the breaking of the brick veneer, separation around the windows and doors, drywall cracks above windows and below windows,” Moreno.

Moreno says the rain is also preventing the workers of the industry from doing their jobs.

“I am running a little behind due to the rain. It has an effect with doing foundation work, especially peri beams and modular homes, mobile homes,” Moreno says.

Moreno says foundation damage after flooding should be addressed promptly in order to reduce risk of further damage to your home.