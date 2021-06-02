Recent floods causing car problems for Abilene drivers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Floodwaters aren’t the only things accumulating on Abilene streets after all the recent rainfall.

If you’re driving around Abilene, you might notice random car parts on the streets.

Danny Hogue, an Abilene Auto mechanic, says he’s been seeing a lot of cars come into his shop following the recent rain.

“The smaller cars, they’re lower to the ground. You don’t see it much on pickups and that stuff, but the smaller cars are down there where the water is, lower and more apt to rip ‘em off,” says Hogue.

Ana Cunneutubby just moved to Abilene and witnessed street flooding first hand.

“Anytime it rains, it’s quick to flood,” says Cunneutubby.

Ana’s car ended up being totaled because of the rain.

“I had to get me and my son out of the car,” she says. “We were trying to get to school and we had to push the car out of the road.”

But what are those random car parts that are lying on the roads now?

“Generally they’re splash guards or air dams,” Hogue says. “They’ll direct air up into the engine like they are needed to, or keep water from getting in up in there also under speed.”

Hogue also says he would recommend getting them replaced, but they aren’t necessary for all cars.